Seamless Execution of NEET-UG: A Synchronized Effort in Gurugram
The NEET-UG exam proceeded smoothly in Gurugram with 6,672 candidates. Strict security ensured a fair process at 18 centers, with 210 absentees. Amenities like electricity and clean water were provided. CCTV and entry checks minimized cheating, while a control room ensured seamless coordination. Photocopy shops were closed for security.
The NEET-UG exam unfolded without disruptions across Gurugram, attended by 6,672 candidates, as confirmed by local officials.
With 18 centers operational, 210 candidates did not appear. District Nodal Officer Kushal Kataria highlighted that stringent security protocols, including frisking and CCTV monitoring, upheld examination integrity.
Administering essential amenities and enforcing public gathering bans, the administration orchestrated a seamless exam amidst strict measures and few incidents of protest nationwide.
