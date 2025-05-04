Seamless Execution of NEET-UG: A Synchronized Effort in Gurugram

The NEET-UG exam unfolded without disruptions across Gurugram, attended by 6,672 candidates, as confirmed by local officials.

With 18 centers operational, 210 candidates did not appear. District Nodal Officer Kushal Kataria highlighted that stringent security protocols, including frisking and CCTV monitoring, upheld examination integrity.

Administering essential amenities and enforcing public gathering bans, the administration orchestrated a seamless exam amidst strict measures and few incidents of protest nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)