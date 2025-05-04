Left Menu

Seamless Execution of NEET-UG: A Synchronized Effort in Gurugram

The NEET-UG exam proceeded smoothly in Gurugram with 6,672 candidates. Strict security ensured a fair process at 18 centers, with 210 absentees. Amenities like electricity and clean water were provided. CCTV and entry checks minimized cheating, while a control room ensured seamless coordination. Photocopy shops were closed for security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The NEET-UG exam unfolded without disruptions across Gurugram, attended by 6,672 candidates, as confirmed by local officials.

With 18 centers operational, 210 candidates did not appear. District Nodal Officer Kushal Kataria highlighted that stringent security protocols, including frisking and CCTV monitoring, upheld examination integrity.

Administering essential amenities and enforcing public gathering bans, the administration orchestrated a seamless exam amidst strict measures and few incidents of protest nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

