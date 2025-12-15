Left Menu

Odisha hikes stipend of Ayurvedic and Homeopathic PG students

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced a hefty increase in the stipend for the post-graduation students of government Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic colleges in the state.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced a hefty increase in the stipend for the post-graduation students of government Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic colleges in the state. The stipend of PG first-year students has been increased by 55 per cent. While earlier their monthly stipend was Rs 31,000 per month, it has now increased to Rs 48,000. For second-year students, it has increased from Rs 32,000 to Rs 52,000. This is an increase of 62 per cent, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. For third-year students, the stipend has been increased from Rs 33,000 to Rs 55,000 per month, a hike of 67 per cent.

The new stipend will be effective from January 1, 2026, it said.

The stipend of house surgeons of government Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic Medical Colleges has been increased from Rs 17,000 to Rs 30,000. This will be effective from August 1 this year, the CMO said.

While approving the hike in stipends, the chief minister expressed hope that the students will now focus more on education and patient care and provide quality healthcare.

