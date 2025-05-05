Left Menu

Gujarat Class 12 Board Exam Results Soar: A Closer Look

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board released the Class 12 exam results, showing improved pass percentages. Science stream saw 83.51% passing while General stream achieved 93.07%. The 'best of two' policy continues to aid students aiming for better scores.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board announced the Class 12 exam results, revealing an impressive pass rate. In the Science stream, 83.51% of students succeeded, representing improved performance from last year's 82.45%. Boys slightly outperformed girls in this category.

The General stream showcased even better results, with 93.07% passing overall. Girls led with a 95.23% success rate, eclipsing the boys' 90.78%. Education Minister Kuber Dindor praised students' achievements and encouraged those who did not pass not to lose heart.

Morbi district topped the Science results while Dahod ranked lowest. In the General stream, Banaskantha led, whereas Vadodara had the lowest score. The 'best of two' policy remains to support students in improving their exam outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

