Expansion of IIFT: New Campus in Gujarat's GIFT City
The Union education ministry has approved an off-campus centre for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) at GIFT City, Gujarat. This establishment follows UGC advice and marks a significant move towards expanding quality education access in line with National Education Policy, 2020.
- Country:
- India
The Union Ministry of Education has given the green light to establish an off-campus centre of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in Gujarat's GIFT City. The decision follows the advice of the University Grants Commission (UGC), according to officials.
This new centre will be located at GIFT Tower 2, Gandhinagar, and aims to broaden educational access, promoting multidisciplinary learning aligned with the National Education Policy, 2020. The approval was granted under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, recognizing the fulfilment of conditions outlined in a prior Letter of Intent.
Established in 1963, IIFT serves as an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It gained 'Deemed to be University' status in 2002 and has been acknowledged as a Grade 'A' institution by NAAC in the years 2005 and 2015.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Titans Soar to IPL 2025 Summit with Commanding Win Over Delhi Capitals
Sai Kishore's Underutilization Raises Eyebrows in Gujarat Titans' Victory
Gujarat Government Facilitates Over 66,000 Pilgrimages, Commits to Spiritual Journeys
Gujarat CM Champions Unity and Progress at Thakor Community Mass Wedding
Arete Group Unveils Major Investment in Gujarat Industrial Park