Gujarat's Global Push: Showcasing Industrial Prowess at World Economic Forum

A Gujarat government delegation, led by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, is set to engage with global business leaders and investors at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Taking place from January 19 to 23, the delegation aims to put the state's ambitious 'Developed Gujarat @2047' resolution on the global stage.

The delegation plans to participate in 58 high-level meetings with international industrialists and policymakers. Their agenda includes boosting employment and attracting investments in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, textiles, and renewable energy. The discussions aim to strengthen Gujarat's industrial ecosystem and create extensive employment for the youth.

In addition to promoting investment, the delegation will engage in discussions on global policies and present several sessions as a keynote speaker. Topics will include the state's development model, energy transitions, and collaborations through GIFT City, targeting strategic international partnerships and financial flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)