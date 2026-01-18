Left Menu

Gujarat's Global Push: Showcasing Industrial Prowess at World Economic Forum

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi leads a Gujarat government delegation to Davos for the World Economic Forum, aiming to boost industrial development and investment. The visit focuses on strengthening Gujarat's industrial ecosystem, creating jobs, and highlighting sectors such as advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy.

A Gujarat government delegation, led by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, is set to engage with global business leaders and investors at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Taking place from January 19 to 23, the delegation aims to put the state's ambitious 'Developed Gujarat @2047' resolution on the global stage.

The delegation plans to participate in 58 high-level meetings with international industrialists and policymakers. Their agenda includes boosting employment and attracting investments in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, textiles, and renewable energy. The discussions aim to strengthen Gujarat's industrial ecosystem and create extensive employment for the youth.

In addition to promoting investment, the delegation will engage in discussions on global policies and present several sessions as a keynote speaker. Topics will include the state's development model, energy transitions, and collaborations through GIFT City, targeting strategic international partnerships and financial flows.

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

