Protest and Chaos Over TRE-3 Supplementary Results in Bihar

Tension escalated in Patna on Tuesday as protestors gathered near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, demanding the release of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) supplementary results. Despite being in a high-security zone, the sit-in led to police intervention through baton-charging, causing chaos and claims of injuries, which authorities deny.

The demonstrators, carrying placards, openly criticized the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and the state government for not releasing the awaited results, despite previous assurances from officials that the matter was under review. Attempts by law enforcement to disperse the crowd were met with resistance, resulting in a tense standoff between protestors and police.

Among the voices against the police action was RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who publicly denounced the government's handling of the protest, stating that it reflects a broader pattern of stifling youth dissent in Bihar. While officials, including the Patna District Magistrate and SSP, remained unavailable for comment, the unrest underscores significant discontent among candidates about the delayed recruitment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)