Secrets of the Vatican: The Conclave's Quest for a New Pope
Cardinals are convening in Vatican City for a secret conclave to elect the next pope following Pope Francis' passing. The conclave is notable for its geographic diversity, with cardinals from 70 countries participating. Opinions vary on whether the new pope should continue Francis' reforms or return to traditional values.
Cardinals have begun gathering in Vatican City for a secretive conclave aimed at selecting the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church. As the conclave kicks off on Wednesday behind the adorned walls of the Sistine Chapel, cardinals under the age of 80 will cast their votes to elect Pope Francis' successor.
While a few candidates have emerged as potential frontrunners, the process remains highly uncertain, with many cardinals expressing uncertainty about the outcome. 'The conclave process is profound and mysterious,' said Cardinal Robert McElroy, reflecting the anticipation and ambiguity surrounding the decision.
The conclave, marked by its unprecedented geographic diversity, will see cardinals from 70 nations deliberating on who will steer the church forward. With representatives from traditionally underrepresented countries like Haiti and Myanmar participating, the election underscores the evolving face of Catholic leadership.
