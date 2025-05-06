Delhi to Introduce Innovative Education Programmes NEEEV and Science of Living

The Delhi government is gearing up to launch two innovative education programmes, New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV) and Science of Living, this upcoming August 15. These initiatives will replace the Aam Aadmi Party's previous flagship programs, Business Blasters and the Happiness Curriculum, offering a fresh perspective on educational development.

NEEEV aims to cultivate an entrepreneurial spirit among students from classes 8 to 12, with a focus on financial and digital literacy. A fund of Rs 20,000 will be allocated to student groups to support their projects, promoting experiential learning. Science of Living will integrate moral education, yoga, and meditation into a cohesive curriculum, enhancing students' life skills.

To facilitate the rollout, workshops have been conducted, and new educational materials, like workbooks and worksheets, are being developed. Both programs align with the budget allocation announced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with Rs 20 crore earmarked for NEEEV, underscoring the government's commitment to educational innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)