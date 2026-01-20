The Lonely Lions: An Inner Journey of Entrepreneurship
Manya Jha and Sushil Baranwal unveil The Lonely Lions, a book emphasizing entrepreneurship as an inner journey, highlighting emotional and psychological dimensions. It explores the solitude and responsibility inherent in entrepreneurship, urging a reevaluation of leadership through calmness and patience over performance.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi [India], January 19: On the occasion of National Startups Day in India, first-generation entrepreneurs Manya Jha and Sushil Baranwal have released their new book, The Lonely Lions. Available on Amazon and Flipkart, the book draws on over a decade of personal entrepreneurial experience.
The Lonely Lions delves into the emotional and psychological aspects of entrepreneurship, portraying it as an inward journey marked by uncertainty and invisible success. Jha and Baranwal reflect on their transition from student entrepreneurs to seasoned founders, navigating challenges such as fluctuating markets and resource constraints.
The narrative seeks to reshape perceptions of leadership, emphasizing qualities such as composure and accountability over visibility and assertiveness. Through the metaphor of the lion, the authors explore the inherent solitude in leadership, offering insights valuable to entrepreneurs and professionals beyond the startup realm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
HDFC Bank Boosts Social Impact with Rs 20 Crore Startup Grants
Nitin Nabin has proved himself by successfully completing all tasks assigned to him with full responsibility: PM Modi.
Nitin Nabin ji is now our president; his responsibility not limited to BJP, it is also to ensure coordination in NDA: PM Modi.
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in Afghanistan
After BJP’s victory in BMC polls, it is that party's responsibility to ensure Mumbai’s progress: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.