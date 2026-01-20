Left Menu

The Lonely Lions: An Inner Journey of Entrepreneurship

Manya Jha and Sushil Baranwal unveil The Lonely Lions, a book emphasizing entrepreneurship as an inner journey, highlighting emotional and psychological dimensions. It explores the solitude and responsibility inherent in entrepreneurship, urging a reevaluation of leadership through calmness and patience over performance.

The Lonely Lions: An Inner Journey of Entrepreneurship
New Delhi [India], January 19: On the occasion of National Startups Day in India, first-generation entrepreneurs Manya Jha and Sushil Baranwal have released their new book, The Lonely Lions. Available on Amazon and Flipkart, the book draws on over a decade of personal entrepreneurial experience.

The Lonely Lions delves into the emotional and psychological aspects of entrepreneurship, portraying it as an inward journey marked by uncertainty and invisible success. Jha and Baranwal reflect on their transition from student entrepreneurs to seasoned founders, navigating challenges such as fluctuating markets and resource constraints.

The narrative seeks to reshape perceptions of leadership, emphasizing qualities such as composure and accountability over visibility and assertiveness. Through the metaphor of the lion, the authors explore the inherent solitude in leadership, offering insights valuable to entrepreneurs and professionals beyond the startup realm.

