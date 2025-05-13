Left Menu

Harvard Under Siege: Trump's Bold Funding Cuts and the Battle for Campus Ideals

The Trump administration has slashed $450 million in grants to Harvard University. The decision came amid allegations of liberal bias and antisemitism on campus. Harvard's funding from eight federal agencies has been reduced following its defiance of government demands to limit activism and enforce diversity practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:24 IST
Harvard Under Siege: Trump's Bold Funding Cuts and the Battle for Campus Ideals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has announced a significant reduction of $450 million in grants aimed at Harvard University. This bold move was made shortly after the prestigious Ivy League institution resisted allegations claiming it is rife with liberal bias and antisemitism.

A letter from a federal antisemitism task force addressed to Harvard marked the loss of funding from eight federal agencies, adding to the $2.2 billion previously withheld by the Trump administration. The letter criticized Harvard for creating an environment of 'virtue signalling and discrimination' and warned of a tough road ahead to restore its academic reputation.

Harvard has faced increasing pressure from the White House after openly challenging government directives to curtail pro-Palestinian activism and diversity initiatives. In retaliation, the administration has imposed funding cuts on other universities, including Columbia and Cornell, as part of a broader campaign to align educational institutions with Trump's governance agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025