NZ to Invest $140M in Revamping School Attendance Services by 2026

In a bold move to tackle New Zealand’s persistent school attendance crisis, the government has unveiled a comprehensive $140 million initiative under Budget 2025. The funding aims to overhaul attendance services nationwide by doubling their capacity, modernizing operational frameworks, and ensuring the most vulnerable students are not left behind. Announced by Associate Education Minister David Seymour, the initiative reflects a robust response to years of declining attendance figures and systemic shortfalls in how absenteeism has been managed.

A Major Investment in Rebuilding Attendance Infrastructure

Over the next four years, $123 million of the budgeted amount will fund the development and delivery of a new national attendance service. An additional $17 million will go toward supporting and upgrading existing frontline attendance service providers. The overarching goal is to boost efficiency, introduce stronger accountability mechanisms, and expand the reach of services to cover twice as many students as they currently do.

These upgraded services will receive access to a newly designed case management system—an integrated digital tool that tracks individual student cases, enables real-time updates, and supports targeted interventions. Combined with advanced data analytics and closer contract monitoring, the system is expected to deliver faster and more effective responses to truancy and chronic absenteeism.

ERO’s Findings Prompt a Rethink

The changes are grounded in the findings of a critical 2024 report from the Education Review Office (ERO), titled Left behind: How do we get our chronically absent students back to school? The report found that the existing attendance system was fragmented, inconsistent in results, and unequally funded depending on providers. Many local services lacked the necessary resources and staffing to meet growing demand, especially in socio-economically disadvantaged areas.

ERO issued four key recommendations:

Introduce targeted support mechanisms for chronic absenteeism. Maintain a strong focus on student retention following reintegration. Replace outdated systems with a coherent, effective service model. Strengthen preventative strategies at the school and community level.

Minister Seymour confirmed that the new attendance service model addresses the first three recommendations directly. The final recommendation will be delivered through the Attendance Action Plan, a broader education strategy that requires each school to have a tailored Attendance Management Plan in place. These plans must align with the Stepped Attendance Response (STAR) framework and be operational by the first school term in 2026.

Focus on Equity and Community Partnership

One of the standout features of the new model is its equity-driven funding allocation. Schools with the highest numbers of chronically absent students—often those in higher Equity Index (EQI) bands—will be eligible for in-school attendance services. These schools frequently face entrenched social and economic challenges that impact student engagement.

Service delivery will be scaled according to need. For instance, some schools may require only general advisory support, while others may benefit from full-scale case management interventions that involve families, community groups, and allied social services. The goal is to create a network of support around each child, reducing the barriers that prevent regular attendance.

Implementation and Transitional Support

Implementation of the new attendance service framework will begin in late 2025. The Ministry of Education will work closely with both current and new providers to ensure a seamless transition. Services are expected to be fully operational by early 2026. During the transition, current services will remain in place to avoid disruptions in support for students who are already identified as chronically absent.

To prepare schools for the new requirements, the Ministry will provide guidance, training, and templates for creating Attendance Management Plans that comply with STAR standards.

Why Attendance Matters More Than Ever

Minister Seymour underscored the broader societal importance of ensuring children attend school regularly. “Attending school is the first step toward achieving positive educational outcomes. And these outcomes are closely tied to better health, job stability, higher lifetime earnings, and meaningful community participation,” he said.

New Zealand’s education system has faced mounting pressure in recent years as absentee rates have continued to climb. The Ministry's data shows that thousands of students are missing more than 30% of school days per term—equivalent to nearly a full school day per week. These absences not only jeopardize individual futures but also place additional strain on public services, including healthcare, social welfare, and the justice system.

A New Era in School Engagement

This $140 million commitment marks the beginning of a new era for school attendance strategy in New Zealand. With a structured, data-driven, and equity-focused model, the government aims to make absenteeism a rare exception rather than a systemic norm.

The Ministry encourages parents, educators, and communities to familiarize themselves with the goals of the Attendance Action Plan and to collaborate actively with service providers as the rollout progresses.

The full ERO report, Left behind: How do we get our chronically absent students back to school?, is available for public review and offers a comprehensive assessment of current challenges and future pathways.