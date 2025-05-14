Celebrating Milestones: Aligarh Education Officer's Inspiring Message

In a heartwarming gesture, Aligarh Basic Shiksha Adhikari Rakesh Singh celebrated his son's achievement of passing the class 12 Board exam with 60 per cent marks. Singh used the opportunity to inspire parents to support their children's aspirations without exerting pressure.

Singh shared his academic journey, revealing modest scores in his own education—a 52 per cent in graduation and a 75 per cent in intermediate. Through perseverance, he excelled in History during the Public Service Commission exam, securing the top cadre position in 2000.

Singh's message encouraged parents to recognize their children's dreams, emphasizing that life is a test of patience and success can start at any point. He stressed the importance of endorsing children's ambitions instead of imposing parental expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)