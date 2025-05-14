Left Menu

Girls Shine Bright in Punjab Board Exams

Girls claimed the top three positions in the Punjab School Education Board's Class 12 exams, with Harsirat Kaur scoring a perfect 500. A total of 2,65,388 students appeared for the exams, and the overall pass rate was 91%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.32%.

Girls have excelled in the recently announced Class 12 board exams conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), securing all top three positions. This achievement highlights the growing educational accomplishments among female students.

Leading the charge is Harsirat Kaur from Sarvhitkari Senior Secondary Vidya Mandir in Barnala, who achieved an impeccable score of 500 out of 500, as confirmed by PSEB chairman Amarpal Singh. Following her are Manveer Kaur with a score of 498 from S S Memorial Senior Secondary Public School in Ferozepur, and Arsh with identical marks from Shri Tara Chand Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School in Mansa.

The exam results divulged a commendable overall pass percentage of 91% among the 2,65,388 students who appeared. Girls notably outshone boys with a pass percentage of 94.32% compared to the male students' 88.08%. These statistics underscore the educational progress being made, particularly in rural regions where pass rates topped 91.2%.

