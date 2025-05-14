Jadavpur University's Teachers Demand Financial Reforms

On Wednesday, the Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) announced a half-day 'cease-work' and sit-in to be held on May 15. The protest aims to address grievances over financial instability, primarily driven by the university's need to cover expenses due to reduced government support.

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy disclosed to PTI that members would halt classes for a half day, gathering at the 'Technology Bhavan' from 2 pm to 4 pm. The state's withholding of salaries forces reliance on the university's corpus fund, which can only cover expenses for about two months.

Roy criticized the state for a significant drop in maintenance grants and a new deduction in salaries. The university is independently covering expenses from part-time courses and ancillary services without assistance from the higher education department, which is also attempting to overstep its boundaries in university governance.

