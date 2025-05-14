Left Menu

Jadavpur University's Teachers Demand Financial Reforms

Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) plans a half-day 'cease-work' and sit-in on May 15 due to grievances over withheld salaries and the university's financial burdens. They demand reforms to stabilize funding as the university overextends its corpus amidst reduced government support.

Jadavpur University's Teachers Demand Financial Reforms
On Wednesday, the Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) announced a half-day 'cease-work' and sit-in to be held on May 15. The protest aims to address grievances over financial instability, primarily driven by the university's need to cover expenses due to reduced government support.

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy disclosed to PTI that members would halt classes for a half day, gathering at the 'Technology Bhavan' from 2 pm to 4 pm. The state's withholding of salaries forces reliance on the university's corpus fund, which can only cover expenses for about two months.

Roy criticized the state for a significant drop in maintenance grants and a new deduction in salaries. The university is independently covering expenses from part-time courses and ancillary services without assistance from the higher education department, which is also attempting to overstep its boundaries in university governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

