French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France have emerged as formidable Olympic contenders after clinching their maiden European ice dance title. Their commanding performance in the final tune-up before the Olympics showcased their readiness for the upcoming Games.

The duo's impeccable lyrical free dance, set to the soundtrack from "The Whale," earned them a season-best score of 135.50 points. Overall, they accumulated 222.43 points, underscoring their gold medal ambitions. Fournier Beaudry, a Montreal native recently granted French citizenship, teams up with Cizeron, a reigning Olympic champion, who has faced controversy this week.

Further drama unfolded as Gabriella Papadakis, Cizeron's former partner, alleged control issues through a book. Cizeron refuted these claims, instructing his lawyers to challenge the narrative. Meanwhile, other European skaters, including Nika Egadze's pivotal victory, set the stage for the Milano Cortina Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)