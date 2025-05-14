Left Menu

CBSE Exam Results Reveal Perfect Scores in AI and Painting

CBSE results showed over 20,000 class 10 students achieved perfect scores in AI, and Painting led in class 12. Girls outperformed boys, though high-scorers declined. No merit list will be issued to avoid competition; merit certificates awarded to top 0.1% in each subject.

The latest CBSE exam results reveal a notable trend as more than 20,000 class 10 students scored perfect marks in Artificial Intelligence, while Painting emerged as the top subject for full marks in class 12.

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the results with 20,278 students scoring a perfect 100 in AI for class 10. This was followed by Information Technology and Mathematics Standard with 14,548 and 7,594 full scorers, respectively. Meanwhile, Nepali and Kashmiri had the fewest perfect scores in class 10, with only one student each achieving the feat.

In class 12, Painting topped with 20,491 students scoring full marks, while Hindi Vocal Music and Psychology saw 4,291 and 3,011 top-scoring students, respectively. The examination results further highlighted that girls outperformed boys in terms of pass percentage, though there was a slight decline in the number of candidates scoring above 90% in both classes. Despite no merit list being published to prevent unhealthy competition, the CBSE plans to issue merit certificates to the top 0.1% of students in each subject.

