Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi Sees Record Postgraduate Interest
Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has attracted interest from over 360,000 students for its postgraduate programs through CUET-PG. The university offers 28 PG courses across diverse fields. AUD's portal allows flexible applications, promoting inclusivity in line with the National Education Policy.
Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has garnered attention from more than 360,000 prospective students through the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET-PG) for the 2025-26 academic year.
The institution offers 28 postgraduate programs spanning various disciplines such as humanities, social sciences, and law. The Vice Chancellor, Anu Singh Lather, expressed enthusiasm about welcoming new students to the vibrant academic community.
In line with the National Education Policy, AUD has implemented inclusivity and flexibility by allowing potential candidates to apply directly through its portal, even if they hadn't chosen the university during the CUET application process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
