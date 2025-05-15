Left Menu

Reviving Indian Ethos: The New Education Policy's Promise

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the role of moral values in Indian culture at the Rajasthan University convocation. He critiqued the historical English education system for cultivating a 'slave mentality' and praised the new education policy for its focus on Indian ethos. The policy aims to awaken intellectual capacities in students.

Updated: 15-05-2025 20:43 IST
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, addressing a convocation ceremony at Rajasthan University, affirmed that moral values form the bedrock of Indian culture, with the new education policy bolstering these ideals.

Bagde criticized the historical imposition of the English education system by Lord Macaulay, which he claims fostered a 'slave mentality' among Indians. He highlighted that post-independence, just as the national flag changed, the education policy too should have evolved, a sentiment echoed by Vinoba Bhave.

The new policy, crafted by a thousand educationists, emphasizes Indian ethos and moral values. Bagde praised the significant female representation among medal recipients. Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced a new title for Vice Chancellors, 'Kulguru', reflecting pride in education.

