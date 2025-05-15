Reviving Indian Ethos: The New Education Policy's Promise

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, addressing a convocation ceremony at Rajasthan University, affirmed that moral values form the bedrock of Indian culture, with the new education policy bolstering these ideals.

Bagde criticized the historical imposition of the English education system by Lord Macaulay, which he claims fostered a 'slave mentality' among Indians. He highlighted that post-independence, just as the national flag changed, the education policy too should have evolved, a sentiment echoed by Vinoba Bhave.

The new policy, crafted by a thousand educationists, emphasizes Indian ethos and moral values. Bagde praised the significant female representation among medal recipients. Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced a new title for Vice Chancellors, 'Kulguru', reflecting pride in education.

