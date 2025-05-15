Summer Counselling Initiative Aims to Support Students Year-Round

The Educational and Vocational Guidance Counsellors (EVGCs) have initiated a Summer Counselling program across schools for class X and XII students during their summer break.

Commencing on May 14 and concluding on May 31, the initiative addresses crucial issues such as education, career decisions, emotional stress, bullying, and substance abuse. The Education Department has emphasized ongoing psychological support even outside regular classroom hours.

Instructing Heads of Schools to implement leave protocols as per Central Civil Services Leave Rules, the initiative ensures documentation of each session, covering student concerns and decisions. School principals are tasked with compiling this data to be consolidated at district levels, ensuring thorough monitoring and reporting.

