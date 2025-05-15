Govt Opens Portal for Schools to Join Initiative of 100 New Sainik Schools

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has launched a significant opportunity for educational institutions across India through the official Sainik School Society web portal: https://sainikschoolsociety.in. Starting from May 15, 2025, the portal is open for one month until June 14, 2025, to invite registrations from eligible and interested schools, NGOs, trusts, and private sector organizations. This step is a major component of the Government of India's initiative to establish 100 New Sainik Schools under a public-private partnership model, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP).

A Nationwide Vision for Nation-Building

This initiative, spearheaded by the MoD, represents a multi-stakeholder approach to transforming India’s educational ecosystem. By collaborating with State Governments, NGOs, and private educational entities, the government aims to expand access to high-quality schooling, while embedding values of discipline, leadership, and patriotism inspired by the armed forces.

As of now, the Ministry has already approved 86 institutions—a combination of private entities, NGOs, and state government schools—to operate as New Sainik Schools. These approvals reflect the government’s commitment to fast-track the rollout and ensure widespread geographic representation and accessibility.

Structure and Academic Framework

The New Sainik Schools will remain affiliated with their respective State or Central Education Boards, including CBSE, ICSE, or State Boards. However, what sets them apart is the dual-curriculum approach. Alongside the prescribed board curriculum, these schools will implement an Academic-Plus curriculum based on the traditional Sainik School model.

This specialized curriculum aims to:

Inculcate discipline and leadership qualities.

Provide a foundation for students aspiring to join the Indian Armed Forces.

Offer physical and personality development programs.

Promote holistic growth through extracurricular and co-curricular activities.

The schools will function under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society, which will oversee governance, compliance, and support for curriculum implementation. They will be bound by the Rules and Regulations for New Sainik Schools in partnership mode, which emphasize transparency, uniformity, and quality education standards across all partner institutions.

How to Register

Institutions seeking to become part of this national education transformation must register online through the Sainik School Society’s portal. The application process requires details about institutional infrastructure, academic track record, governance structure, and commitment to implementing the Sainik School ethos.

Here’s how to proceed:

Visit https://sainikschoolsociety.in Navigate to the New Sainik Schools Registration Section Complete the online application with requisite documents Submit the registration form before June 14, 2025

Strategic Impact

The establishment of 100 New Sainik Schools aligns with India's long-term strategic goal of developing well-rounded citizens with leadership qualities. It offers students—especially from rural and underserved backgrounds—a gateway to premier education and career opportunities, including eligibility for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other defense-related career paths.

This initiative also serves as a platform for public-private collaboration in education, offering NGOs and private schools the chance to actively contribute to nation-building and youth development.

Call to Action

All interested stakeholders—be it private educational trusts, NGOs, or state-run schools—are encouraged to seize this unique opportunity. By becoming a part of this national movement, institutions can play a key role in shaping the next generation of disciplined, educated, and empowered Indian youth.

For more details, visit the portal at https://sainikschoolsociety.in and complete the registration process before the deadline.