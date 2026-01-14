Honoring Heroes: Jammu and Kashmir's Tribute to Armed Forces Veterans

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha honoured ex-servicemen and their families during the 10th Armed Forces Veterans' Day. He praised veterans as living embodiments of India's history, sacrifice, and emphasized their role in securing the nation's freedom and shaping its destiny.

In his address, Sinha urged the youth to learn from veterans' experiences, highlighting the lifelong commitment of Armed Forces personnel even after retirement. He underscored veterans' contributions to peace and national progress, adding that their bravery extends beyond the battlefield.

As part of the celebrations, the army's Northern Command organized a two-day rally and medical camp in Rajouri, providing free healthcare services. The initiative served over 500 ex-servicemen, showcasing the Indian Army's dedication to veterans' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)