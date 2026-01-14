Honoring Legacy: 10th Armed Forces Veterans Day Celebration

Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Command, paid tribute to ex-servicemen's significant contributions to national security at the 10th Armed Forces Veterans Day on Wednesday.

At the Air Force Station ceremony, Singh outlined the government's dedication to veterans, highlighting reforms in pensions and healthcare under the ECHS, as well as skill development efforts.

The event was marked by a ceremonial wreath-laying, interaction with veterans about key issues, and facilities for resolving pension and medical queries. Over 1,500 veterans, families, and Veer Naris participated, underscoring the strong community presence and support.