Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Rajnath Singh Salutes Armed Forces Veterans

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to veterans on the 10th Armed Forces Veterans' Day, honoring their sacrifices and recognizing their continued contributions to nation-building. Celebrating at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, Singh highlighted the inspiration veterans provide for future generations and shared his fulfillment in serving as Defence Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 12:36 IST
Honoring Heroes: Rajnath Singh Salutes Armed Forces Veterans
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to veterans on the decade-marking Armed Forces Veterans' Day, expressing the nation's reverence for both serving and fallen soldiers worldwide. At the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, Singh lauded veterans as symbols of national pride and beacons for future generations.

"This Veterans Day, we express solemn respect to all veterans residing in India and across the globe, alongside honoring soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice," Singh declared. He emphasized the dedication beyond duty displayed by veterans, asserting that their selflessness stands as the highest form of societal contribution.

Singh reflected on his tenure as Defence Minister, lauding the soldiers' unwavering spirit. "Even in retirement, soldiers persist in nation-building," he noted. He valued his interaction with soldiers as the most fulfilling aspect of his political career, underscoring the enduring legacy of Field Marshal KM Cariappa, whose birth anniversary coincides with Veterans' Day celebrations.

TRENDING

1
Suvendu Adhikari Warns Mamata Banerjee of Legal Showdown Over Coal Scam Allegations

Suvendu Adhikari Warns Mamata Banerjee of Legal Showdown Over Coal Scam Alle...

 India
2
Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

 India
3
Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

 India
4
Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026