Honoring Heroes: Rajnath Singh Salutes Armed Forces Veterans

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to veterans on the decade-marking Armed Forces Veterans' Day, expressing the nation's reverence for both serving and fallen soldiers worldwide. At the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, Singh lauded veterans as symbols of national pride and beacons for future generations.

"This Veterans Day, we express solemn respect to all veterans residing in India and across the globe, alongside honoring soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice," Singh declared. He emphasized the dedication beyond duty displayed by veterans, asserting that their selflessness stands as the highest form of societal contribution.

Singh reflected on his tenure as Defence Minister, lauding the soldiers' unwavering spirit. "Even in retirement, soldiers persist in nation-building," he noted. He valued his interaction with soldiers as the most fulfilling aspect of his political career, underscoring the enduring legacy of Field Marshal KM Cariappa, whose birth anniversary coincides with Veterans' Day celebrations.