IIT Bombay and Tohoku University Unite for Groundbreaking Joint PhD Program

IIT Bombay has teamed up with Tohoku University, Japan, to launch a joint PhD program this year. The collaboration includes plans for a Centre of Excellence, focusing on research in areas like AI and sustainable energy, enhancing student and faculty exchange, and offering joint degrees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:18 IST
  • India

The prestigious IIT Bombay has announced a collaboration with Japan's Tohoku University, heralding the launch of a groundbreaking joint PhD program starting this year. This international partnership is expected to foster innovation across various fields including sustainable energy, artificial intelligence, and materials science.

According to an official statement, IIT Bombay is strategically planning to establish a Centre of Excellence alongside Tohoku University next year. This initiative is driven by a memorandum of understanding signed in April, marking a significant step in our academic and research landscape.

The collaboration aims not only to propel cutting-edge research but also to facilitate student and faculty exchange programs. As part of its future aspirations, the alliance plans to introduce joint Masters' programs. This endeavor signifies a crucial development in global educational ties and shared technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

