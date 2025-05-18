IIT Bombay and Tohoku University Unite for Groundbreaking Joint PhD Program

The prestigious IIT Bombay has announced a collaboration with Japan's Tohoku University, heralding the launch of a groundbreaking joint PhD program starting this year. This international partnership is expected to foster innovation across various fields including sustainable energy, artificial intelligence, and materials science.

According to an official statement, IIT Bombay is strategically planning to establish a Centre of Excellence alongside Tohoku University next year. This initiative is driven by a memorandum of understanding signed in April, marking a significant step in our academic and research landscape.

The collaboration aims not only to propel cutting-edge research but also to facilitate student and faculty exchange programs. As part of its future aspirations, the alliance plans to introduce joint Masters' programs. This endeavor signifies a crucial development in global educational ties and shared technological advancement.

