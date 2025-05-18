Left Menu

Bridging the Gender Divide: Empowering Women in STEM

UNESCO's Global Education Monitoring team reports a lack of progress in increasing women's representation in STEM fields. Negative stereotypes and low confidence deter women's participation. The GEM suggests gender-responsive policies, mentorship, and training to boost women’s roles in STEM industries globally.

Updated: 18-05-2025 14:32 IST
Despite advancements globally, women make up only 35% of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) graduates, as little progress has been reported in the past decade, according to the Global Education Monitoring (GEM) team from UNESCO.

The organization highlights major barriers such as low confidence in mathematics among girls and pervasive negative gender stereotypes, which contribute to the underrepresentation of women in STEM fields and the digital workforce. Women currently hold only 26% of positions in data and artificial intelligence, raising concerns about gender equity in technological leadership.

The GEM team advocates for gender-responsive school counseling, mentorship, and policies to support women's career paths in STEM. Recommendations include creating STEM clubs for girls, addressing gender biases in education, and fostering role models to encourage female participation and success in these critical fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

