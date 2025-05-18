Punjab's Educational Triumph: 'Rangla Punjab' Unveiled

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described the outstanding achievements of classes 10 and 12 as evidence of the state's progress toward becoming 'Rangla Punjab' (vibrant Punjab).

Speaking at an event recognizing students who excelled in the Punjab School Education Board exams, Mann attributed the success to revolutionary changes introduced by the state government in the education sector.

He expressed pride in the exceptional performance of rural area students, who achieved a pass rate of 96.09 percent, and noted the unprecedented 94 percent pass rate in urban schools. Mann highlighted that many top performers hail from small villages, showcasing the impact of the state's education changes.

