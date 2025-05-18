Punjab's Educational Triumph: 'Rangla Punjab' Unveiled
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann applauds the state's educational advancements, highlighting outstanding results from rural schools and emphasizing revolutionary changes in the education sector. Celebrating the success, Mann credits the remarkable achievements to transformative policies, dedicated teachers, and students' resilience, particularly in rural and far-flung areas.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described the outstanding achievements of classes 10 and 12 as evidence of the state's progress toward becoming 'Rangla Punjab' (vibrant Punjab).
Speaking at an event recognizing students who excelled in the Punjab School Education Board exams, Mann attributed the success to revolutionary changes introduced by the state government in the education sector.
He expressed pride in the exceptional performance of rural area students, who achieved a pass rate of 96.09 percent, and noted the unprecedented 94 percent pass rate in urban schools. Mann highlighted that many top performers hail from small villages, showcasing the impact of the state's education changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
88.39 per cent students pass class 12 board exams, marginally up by last year's pass percentage: CBSE.
Tamil Nadu Exam Triumph: Record Pass Percentages Shine Bright
Controversy Over 'Rangla Punjab': AAP's Vision Criticized Amid Tragedy
Punjab Embarks on a Transformative Journey with 'Rangla Punjab Society'
CBSE Board Exam Triumph in Delhi: Girls Outshine Boys in Pass Percentage