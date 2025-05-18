Left Menu

Punjab's Educational Triumph: 'Rangla Punjab' Unveiled

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann applauds the state's educational advancements, highlighting outstanding results from rural schools and emphasizing revolutionary changes in the education sector. Celebrating the success, Mann credits the remarkable achievements to transformative policies, dedicated teachers, and students' resilience, particularly in rural and far-flung areas.

Chandigarh | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:44 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described the outstanding achievements of classes 10 and 12 as evidence of the state's progress toward becoming 'Rangla Punjab' (vibrant Punjab).

Speaking at an event recognizing students who excelled in the Punjab School Education Board exams, Mann attributed the success to revolutionary changes introduced by the state government in the education sector.

He expressed pride in the exceptional performance of rural area students, who achieved a pass rate of 96.09 percent, and noted the unprecedented 94 percent pass rate in urban schools. Mann highlighted that many top performers hail from small villages, showcasing the impact of the state's education changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

