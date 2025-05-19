St. Xavier's Schools Shine in Maharashtra and Gujarat Board Exams

St. Xavier's Group of Schools has announced remarkable results in the SSC and HSC board examinations across Maharashtra and Gujarat, with students achieving impressive scores and the spotlight on educational excellence.

Numerous students surpassed the 95% mark in Class 10, while several Class 12 students in both Science and Commerce streams achieved above 90%, underscoring the group's commitment to high standards.

The success, attributed to dedicated teachers, supportive management, and a robust academic foundation, reaffirms St. Xavier's place as a leading educational institution, embracing new learning methods and fostering student growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)