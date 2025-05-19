Left Menu

St. Xavier's Schools Shine in Maharashtra and Gujarat Board Exams

St. Xavier's Group of Schools celebrates exceptional student performances in Maharashtra and Gujarat board exams. Students delivered outstanding results with several scoring above 95% in Class 10 and 90% in Class 12 across streams. School management and students attribute success to dedication, innovative learning, and robust support systems.

St. Xavier's Group of Schools has announced remarkable results in the SSC and HSC board examinations across Maharashtra and Gujarat, with students achieving impressive scores and the spotlight on educational excellence.

Numerous students surpassed the 95% mark in Class 10, while several Class 12 students in both Science and Commerce streams achieved above 90%, underscoring the group's commitment to high standards.

The success, attributed to dedicated teachers, supportive management, and a robust academic foundation, reaffirms St. Xavier's place as a leading educational institution, embracing new learning methods and fostering student growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

