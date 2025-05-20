Odisha Class 12 Board Exam Results: Countdown Begins

The countdown for the CHSE Class 12 board examination results in Odisha has officially begun as the announcement is expected within two days, confirmed a state minister on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond revealed that concerted efforts are being made to expedite the release of the results for students and their anxious families.

With 3.91 lakh students who appeared for the exams in the fields of science, humanities, commerce, and vocational studies, Gond assured that the administration is keen on facilitating seamless admissions into degree courses post-results.

(With inputs from agencies.)