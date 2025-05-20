Odisha Class 12 Board Exam Results: Countdown Begins
The Odisha CHSE Class 12 board exam results will be announced within two days, according to School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond. A total of 3.91 lakh students across four streams participated in the exams. Efforts are ongoing to ensure smooth admissions into degree courses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The countdown for the CHSE Class 12 board examination results in Odisha has officially begun as the announcement is expected within two days, confirmed a state minister on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond revealed that concerted efforts are being made to expedite the release of the results for students and their anxious families.
With 3.91 lakh students who appeared for the exams in the fields of science, humanities, commerce, and vocational studies, Gond assured that the administration is keen on facilitating seamless admissions into degree courses post-results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- CHSE
- Class 12
- board exams
- results
- students
- education
- Nityananda Gond
- admissions
- degree courses
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ryan Group Students Achieve Remarkable Success in ICSE 2025 Exams
Maharashtra's Stellar HSC Results: Girls Lead the Way
Kerala's Educational Scam: The Fake Website Fiasco
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Decisions: Health Expansion, Education, and Infrastructure Development
US Embassy Opens Gates: Thousands of Visa Appointments Available for Indian Students