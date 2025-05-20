Left Menu

Odisha Class 12 Board Exam Results: Countdown Begins

The Odisha CHSE Class 12 board exam results will be announced within two days, according to School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond. A total of 3.91 lakh students across four streams participated in the exams. Efforts are ongoing to ensure smooth admissions into degree courses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:30 IST
Odisha Class 12 Board Exam Results: Countdown Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The countdown for the CHSE Class 12 board examination results in Odisha has officially begun as the announcement is expected within two days, confirmed a state minister on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond revealed that concerted efforts are being made to expedite the release of the results for students and their anxious families.

With 3.91 lakh students who appeared for the exams in the fields of science, humanities, commerce, and vocational studies, Gond assured that the administration is keen on facilitating seamless admissions into degree courses post-results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025