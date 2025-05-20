Struggling Head Start: Funding Cuts and Delays Hit Low-Income Families

Head Start preschool programs across the United States, a lifeline for low-income families, are grappling with funding cuts and delays. This comes amid a broader cost-cutting initiative championed by President Donald Trump, which has seen the closure of key oversight offices.

Local administrators warn that these measures have created significant delays in grant processing, forcing families to seek private care. The Department of Government Efficiency's decision to release $943 million less in funding has further strained resources.

With the program celebrating its 60th anniversary, advocates stress its crucial role in providing educational and health services, particularly to disadvantaged families. The future of these services, however, remains uncertain as Congress debates next year's funding.

