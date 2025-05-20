Struggling Head Start: Funding Cuts and Delays Hit Low-Income Families
Head Start preschool programs for disadvantaged U.S. children face challenges due to funding cuts and administrative delays, sparked by President Trump's budget reductions. The program serves nearly 800,000 children, but grant processing delays have left many families seeking expensive private care. The future of funding remains uncertain.
Head Start preschool programs across the United States, a lifeline for low-income families, are grappling with funding cuts and delays. This comes amid a broader cost-cutting initiative championed by President Donald Trump, which has seen the closure of key oversight offices.
Local administrators warn that these measures have created significant delays in grant processing, forcing families to seek private care. The Department of Government Efficiency's decision to release $943 million less in funding has further strained resources.
With the program celebrating its 60th anniversary, advocates stress its crucial role in providing educational and health services, particularly to disadvantaged families. The future of these services, however, remains uncertain as Congress debates next year's funding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
If I can do anything to help, I will be there: President Trump on tensions between India, Pak
UPDATE 1-Buyers of $TRUMP meme spent $148 million to win dinner with President Trump
Our military action was entirely in conventional domain: MEA on US President Trump's speculation on nuclear conflict between India, Pak.
Hospitals in Gaza say at least 64 people were killed by Israeli strikes as President Trump wraps up his regional visit, reports AP.
Hospitals in Gaza say at least 64 people were killed by Israeli strikes as President Trump wraps up his regional visit, reports AP.