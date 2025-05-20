Forging Educational Alliances: India's Strategic Partnership with Imperial College London
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met with Hugh Brady, President of Imperial College London, to explore deeper collaboration in education, research, and innovation. Discussions focused on leveraging India's educational strengths and aligning with Imperial's culture of innovation, aiming for joint education programs and co-developing cutting-edge technologies.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Hugh Brady, President of Imperial College London, highlighting India and the UK's shared educational aspirations. They explored opportunities for collaboration in education and innovation.
The meeting focused on Imperial College's innovative research culture and its strategic partnerships. Discussions covered joint degree programs, the National Education Policy 2020, and India's inherent market strengths.
Pradhan expressed eagerness for Imperial and Indian HEIs to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. Brady shared plans for co-developing advanced technologies and facilitating talent exchange, revealing Imperial's new Indian hub establishment in Bengaluru aimed at reinforcing Indo-UK educational ties.
