SDA Bocconi Asia Center Opens Admissions for 10th Cohort of IEMB Program

SDA Bocconi Asia Center in Mumbai is celebrating a decade of educational excellence with the launch of admissions for its 10th International Executive Master in Business (IEMB) cohort. This program is renowned for its global curriculum, delivered in both Mumbai and Milan, and designed to nurture leadership skills essential in today's business world.

This 15-month course caters to professionals with at least nine years of experience, providing a comprehensive approach through a combination of in-person modules and online sessions. A highlight of the program is a two-week immersion in Milan, where participants engage in an international academic community. The IEMB program is particularly geared towards developing agile, strategic, and empathetic leaders.

SDA Bocconi Asia Center's offerings reflect global standards paired with robust local connections, making it a premier choice for executive education. With nearly 16.5 years of average professional experience in its cohorts, the program attracts top-level executives seeking to advance their careers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by completing an online assessment or submitting GMAT scores, with courses set to commence in October 2025.

