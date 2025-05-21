Mizo Zirlai Pawl Urges Action on Proxy Teachers in Mizoram

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) has issued a stern call to the Mizoram government, urging immediate action against teachers hiring proxies to teach in state-run schools. This appeal follows revelations from MZP President H Lalthianghlima that 22 teachers across 14 schools in six districts have employed substitutes.

The MZP aims to eradicate this illegal practice and has set a deadline for the government's response by June 13. Despite attempts, officials from the School Education Department were unavailable for comment. The Zoram People's Movement, upon taking office in December 2023, pledged to eliminate proxy hiring among government employees.

A significant number of staff, including 1,115 from the School Education Department, were implicated. Reasons for hiring proxies ranged from health issues to domestic problems. Following government intervention, Lalduhoma reported to the state assembly that the issue had been addressed, with all employees now attending work as required.

