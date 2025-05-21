Battle for Reinstatement: Teachers' Sit-In Intensifies in West Bengal

A delegation of recently dismissed school teachers in West Bengal is actively seeking support from top political leaders, including those from the BJP and Congress, for their sit-in protest outside the state education department headquarters. The group aims to meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss their plight.

The educators, part of the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum, argue that their termination was the result of a corrupt hiring process that the School Service Commission failed to address. Many have refused to take part in a new recruitment exam, insisting instead on being directly reinstated in their positions.

Support from multiple political factions, including senior leaders like BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and CPIM's Satarup Ghosh, has been pledged. These political figures promise various forms of assistance, as teachers highlight the injustice faced by over 25,000 staff due to a flawed recruitment system.

(With inputs from agencies.)