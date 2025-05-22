Lessons from Leavers: Australia's School System under Review
A study examines Australian school leavers’ views on their education experiences, revealing concerns about outdated curricula, lack of real-world preparation, and mental health stressors. While 60% were satisfied with school, many called for a curriculum update, mental health support, and less emphasis on uniforms and grades to improve educational relevance.
The latest analysis of Australia's educational landscape reveals significant discontent among school graduates, who express concerns that the current curriculum is not equipping them adequately for life beyond the classroom.
A new study, sampling over 4,000 recent school leavers, found that although 60% were satisfied with their schooling, many believe the system is outdated, with too much focus on irrelevant issues such as uniforms and lack of real-world skills.
The research underscores a demand for enhanced mental health support and a shift towards curricula that engage students as active participants, ultimately fostering a sense of belonging and ownership in their education journey.
