Lessons from Leavers: Australia's School System under Review

A study examines Australian school leavers’ views on their education experiences, revealing concerns about outdated curricula, lack of real-world preparation, and mental health stressors. While 60% were satisfied with school, many called for a curriculum update, mental health support, and less emphasis on uniforms and grades to improve educational relevance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Callaghan | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:09 IST
The latest analysis of Australia's educational landscape reveals significant discontent among school graduates, who express concerns that the current curriculum is not equipping them adequately for life beyond the classroom.

A new study, sampling over 4,000 recent school leavers, found that although 60% were satisfied with their schooling, many believe the system is outdated, with too much focus on irrelevant issues such as uniforms and lack of real-world skills.

The research underscores a demand for enhanced mental health support and a shift towards curricula that engage students as active participants, ultimately fostering a sense of belonging and ownership in their education journey.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

