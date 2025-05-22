Lessons from Leavers: Australia's School System under Review

The latest analysis of Australia's educational landscape reveals significant discontent among school graduates, who express concerns that the current curriculum is not equipping them adequately for life beyond the classroom.

A new study, sampling over 4,000 recent school leavers, found that although 60% were satisfied with their schooling, many believe the system is outdated, with too much focus on irrelevant issues such as uniforms and lack of real-world skills.

The research underscores a demand for enhanced mental health support and a shift towards curricula that engage students as active participants, ultimately fostering a sense of belonging and ownership in their education journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)