Anandiben Patel Urges Curriculum Innovation for National Development

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized the importance of aligning educational curricula with global changes to foster national development. She highlighted initiatives like Startup India and praised AKTU for its achievements, including collaborations and innovation in space technology. Patel urged universities to prepare students for global competitiveness and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:25 IST
Anandiben Patel, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, underscored the necessity for educational institutions to innovate their curricula in tandem with the evolving global landscape, aiming at fostering national progress. Speaking at Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), she emphasized the role of the youth as the nation's vital force for future advancements.

Patel lauded several national initiatives like digital payments and 'Viksit Bharat' as evidence of India's robust collective intention towards development. She expressed pride in India's rapid economic growth and recognition of Diwali by UNESCO as a cultural heritage. Furthermore, she acknowledged advancements in India's higher education and research sectors.

During her visit to AKTU, she applauded its 'A Plus' NAAC grade and its numerous research accomplishments. Highlighting the role of innovation, she praised the Rs 100 crore fund and urged for effective project budgets. Her visit included collaborations on space technology and fostering opportunities for students in advanced labs and startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

