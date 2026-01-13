Left Menu

Industry-Driven Curriculums: A New Era for Technological Institutions

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan advocated for industry-led curriculum committees to ensure national priorities align with education. He stressed the need for PhD programs to focus on real-world applications and highlighted reforms in technological institutions to enhance innovation, governance, and research standards.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged for the establishment of industry-led curriculum committees, emphasizing that educational programs must align themselves with national priorities.

Speaking during a meeting of the National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER), Pradhan highlighted the necessity for PhD programs to be more industry-centric and for technological institutions to set higher academic and research standards.

Emphasizing a move towards future-ready education, Pradhan called for the development of curriculums that address emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0, while also pushing for the establishment of incubation centers and research parks at NITs and IIESTs.

