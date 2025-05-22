SPJIMR Celebrates Achievements with 2025 Convocation

The S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) celebrated the achievements of over 800 graduates during its 2025 Annual Convocation at the Mumbai campus. The event, held on May 17, was attended by dignitaries including Mr. Nitin Paranjpe, Non-Executive Chairman of Hindustan Unilever, who served as the Chief Guest.

Mr. Paranjpe addressed the graduating class by emphasizing the importance of leading with purpose, resilience, and continuous personal growth. Drawing from his global business experience, he urged students to cultivate ethical and compassionate leadership, crucial for India's bold aspirations.

Dean Dr. Varun Nagaraj spoke on the challenges faced by new graduates, such as geopolitical tensions and AI's dual nature. He reiterated SPJIMR's commitment to fostering leaders equipped for value-based growth. The ceremony concluded with the hat throw, symbolizing the graduates' journey into their next phase as leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)