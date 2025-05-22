Left Menu

Harvard's SEVP Certification Revoked by Trump Administration

The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's certification to enroll international students, as announced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Accusations of fostering violence and ties with the Chinese Communist Party were cited. International students must now transfer or lose their legal status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:43 IST
The Trump administration has taken a significant step against Harvard University by revoking its certification to enroll international students, according to an announcement by the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem declared that the termination of Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification holds the university accountable for alleged activities, including fostering violence and antisemitism, and collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party.

The decision renders Harvard unable to enroll new international students and leaves existing foreign students needing to transfer or risk losing their legal status in the U.S. Requests for comments from Harvard University and the White House remain unanswered at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

