Trump Administration's Unprecedented Clampdown on Harvard's International Students

The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, claiming the university fosters violence and antisemitism. The decision affects thousands of students and has sparked legal and political battles. Harvard argues that the move is illegal retaliation, undermining academic freedom and its mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 01:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has revoked Harvard University's certification to enroll international students, a move announced by Secretary Kristi Noem. The decision, which affects thousands of students, has met with resistance from Harvard, which claims the action is both unlawful and retaliatory.

Noem accused Harvard of fostering antisemitism and collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party. Harvard, which hosts nearly 6,800 international students, has rejected these allegations and committed to supporting those affected by the administration's decision.

The revocation comes amid a broader effort by the Trump administration to crackdown on private colleges it accuses of promoting anti-American ideologies, with the Ivy League institution being a particularly targeted entity. Harvard has countered with legal action to restore its federal funding, which has been frozen by the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

