Reviving Traditions: Delhi Schools Introduce 'The Science of Living'

Delhi government schools are set to implement an innovative educational programme known as 'The Science of Living.' This initiative seeks to blend ancient Indian wisdom with essential life skills in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aiming to reconnect students with their cultural heritage.

The programme's first segment delves into Panch Kosha, the five layers of human existence, promoting mindfulness through yoga and meditation. The second module, Panch Tantra, will educate students on the five elements—fire, water, air, earth, and space—and their conservation, fostering environmental awareness.

Additional modules offer lessons on digital detox, social-emotional learning, civic responsibility, and inclusivity. Engaging tools like puppet theatre and field visits will make learning dynamic, with interactive sessions held twice a month to ensure that students can participate and provide feedback, enhancing the educational experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)