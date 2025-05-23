Left Menu

Harvard Fights Back: Legal Battle Over Trump Administration's Student Ban

Harvard University is suing the Trump administration for barring it from enrolling foreign students, calling the move unconstitutional. The university argues that the decision could erase a significant portion of its student body and is a political retaliation against Harvard's defiance of White House demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:15 IST
Harvard Fights Back: Legal Battle Over Trump Administration's Student Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Harvard University is taking legal action against the Trump administration's move to prohibit the institution from enrolling international students, which it labels as unconstitutional. Harvard argues that this decision, aiming to retaliate against their defiance of political demands, poses a grave risk to its student body.

In a federal court filing, the prestigious university claims that the government's actions violate the First Amendment, with immediate detrimental impacts on over 7,000 visa holders. Harvard seeks a temporary restraining order to prevent the Department of Homeland Security from executing the order.

The dispute revolves around allegations of Harvard creating an unsafe environment and coordinating with foreign governments, accusations the university strongly denies. Harvard's president insists on maintaining the institution's core principles amid political pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025