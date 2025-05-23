Harvard Fights Back: Legal Battle Over Trump Administration's Student Ban

Harvard University is taking legal action against the Trump administration's move to prohibit the institution from enrolling international students, which it labels as unconstitutional. Harvard argues that this decision, aiming to retaliate against their defiance of political demands, poses a grave risk to its student body.

In a federal court filing, the prestigious university claims that the government's actions violate the First Amendment, with immediate detrimental impacts on over 7,000 visa holders. Harvard seeks a temporary restraining order to prevent the Department of Homeland Security from executing the order.

The dispute revolves around allegations of Harvard creating an unsafe environment and coordinating with foreign governments, accusations the university strongly denies. Harvard's president insists on maintaining the institution's core principles amid political pressure.

