Harvard Fights Back Against Trump Administration's International Student Ban

Harvard University has mounted a legal challenge against the Trump administration, objecting to its move to bar the prestigious Ivy League institution from enrolling foreign students, an action the school describes as unconstitutional. The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, argues that the decision breaches the First Amendment and will severely impact over 7,000 visa holders, crucial to Harvard's identity and mission.

The restriction, announced by the Department of Homeland Security, could potentially strip Harvard of about a quarter of its student body, comprised of international students integral to its research and teaching functions. The school contends the move causes immediate turmoil just before graduation, affecting international students at Harvard's Kennedy School and Business School, largely populated by foreign nationals.

This decision further complicates Harvard's position in the global academic competition, impacting its ability to attract elite students in future cohorts. The legal filing indicates that if the government's action holds, it will prevent the university from admitting new international students for at least two academic years, jeopardizing its status and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)