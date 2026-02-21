Security Forces Avert Tragedy: IED Discovered in Kashmir's Ganderbal
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was discovered by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. It was placed in a bag by the roadside in Safapora. A bomb disposal squad was summoned to the scene for safe disposal. Further details remain pending.
Security forces made a significant discovery on Saturday when they found an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, according to official reports.
The explosive device was concealed inside a bag and strategically positioned at the roadside in Gulab Sheikh Mohalla, near Kohestan Colony in the Safapora area.
A bomb disposal squad has been mobilized to defuse the IED, authorities have confirmed. Additional information regarding the situation is currently awaited.
