Security Forces Avert Tragedy: IED Discovered in Kashmir's Ganderbal

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was discovered by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. It was placed in a bag by the roadside in Safapora. A bomb disposal squad was summoned to the scene for safe disposal. Further details remain pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-02-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 11:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces made a significant discovery on Saturday when they found an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, according to official reports.

The explosive device was concealed inside a bag and strategically positioned at the roadside in Gulab Sheikh Mohalla, near Kohestan Colony in the Safapora area.

A bomb disposal squad has been mobilized to defuse the IED, authorities have confirmed. Additional information regarding the situation is currently awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

