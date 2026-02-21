Security Forces Avert Tragedy: IED Discovered in Kashmir's Ganderbal

Security forces made a significant discovery on Saturday when they found an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, according to official reports.

The explosive device was concealed inside a bag and strategically positioned at the roadside in Gulab Sheikh Mohalla, near Kohestan Colony in the Safapora area.

A bomb disposal squad has been mobilized to defuse the IED, authorities have confirmed. Additional information regarding the situation is currently awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)