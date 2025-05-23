Left Menu

Harvard Sues Trump Admin Over Foreign Student Ban

Harvard University has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's decision to revoke its ability to enroll foreign students, claiming it as a constitutional violation. The revocation affects a significant portion of Harvard's student body and follows claims of fostering violence and antisemitism.

Harvard University has taken legal action against the Trump administration, challenging a move to revoke the institution's enrollment capabilities for foreign students. This decision, according to Harvard, flagrantly violates the U.S. Constitution and federal laws.

The revocation, impacting the 2025-2026 academic year, was announced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, citing concerns over violence, antisemitism, and ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

University President Alan Garber criticized the administration's actions as retaliatory, arguing it threatens Harvard's academic independence. The move jeopardizes the status of nearly 6,800 international students at Harvard.

