Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kota: NEET Aspirant's Suicidal Wave Continues

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant, Zeeshan, from Jammu and Kashmir was found dead by hanging in her room in Kota, marking the 15th such tragic incident this year. Despite efforts to save her, she was declared dead at the hospital. She was self-studying for the medical entrance exam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 26-05-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 09:36 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kota: NEET Aspirant's Suicidal Wave Continues
Zeeshan
  • Country:
  • India

Kota, a hub for competitive exam aspirants, witnessed another tragic death as 18-year-old Zeeshan from Jammu and Kashmir allegedly took her own life. Found hanging in her paying guest accommodation, this incident marks the 15th suicide of a student in the city this year.

Zeeshan, a NEET aspirant, had contacted a relative, expressing suicidal thoughts before the incident. Her relative immediately alerted another student in the building, but despite swift attempts to intervene, Zeeshan could not be saved.

Local law enforcement highlights the absence of 'anti-hanging devices' in rooms, potentially preventing such tragedies. Zeeshan had recently returned to Kota for self-study, underscoring the intense pressures faced by students in the city.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

Can AI predict the market? LLMs put to the test in financial sentiment study

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025