Tragedy Strikes Kota: NEET Aspirant's Suicidal Wave Continues

Kota, a hub for competitive exam aspirants, witnessed another tragic death as 18-year-old Zeeshan from Jammu and Kashmir allegedly took her own life. Found hanging in her paying guest accommodation, this incident marks the 15th suicide of a student in the city this year.

Zeeshan, a NEET aspirant, had contacted a relative, expressing suicidal thoughts before the incident. Her relative immediately alerted another student in the building, but despite swift attempts to intervene, Zeeshan could not be saved.

Local law enforcement highlights the absence of 'anti-hanging devices' in rooms, potentially preventing such tragedies. Zeeshan had recently returned to Kota for self-study, underscoring the intense pressures faced by students in the city.