Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh Launches AI-Driven Legal Education

Chandigarh University Lucknow campus received approval from the Bar Council of India to offer legal programs. It offers 120 seats for LL.B and 240 seats in integrated programs starting in 2025. Dr. Abhishek Kumar Singh leads the School of Legal Studies, focusing on an AI-integrated curriculum blending law with technology.

Chandigarh University Lucknow has been granted approval by the Bar Council of India (BCI) to offer its legal courses starting from the 2025 session. The university will accommodate 120 LL.B students and 240 students in five-year integrated programs, pioneering in the realm of AI-Augmented Multidisciplinary Universities in India.

Under the leadership of Dr. Abhishek Kumar Singh, the School of Legal Studies promises an innovative curriculum that merges foundational legal studies with modern technological expertise. Courses will cover an array of legal fields including Criminal, Civil, Taxation, and Corporate Laws, while embracing AI tools like Lexis Nexis and AI Lawyer to enrich legal education.

Students will also benefit from hands-on experiences, such as moot courts and internships, enhancing their practical legal skills. The comprehensive curriculum aims to prepare students for future legal challenges by integrating AI and advocating for swift justice through practical education pathways.

