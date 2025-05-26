Left Menu

New Era in Forensic Education: Amit Shah Lays Foundation for NFSU Nagpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the foundation of the National Forensic Science University's new campus in Nagpur, marking its 11th global facility. Aimed at advancing forensic education and solving crimes, the campus will offer courses from 2025-26, enhancing law enforcement capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:08 IST
New Era in Forensic Education: Amit Shah Lays Foundation for NFSU Nagpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the National Forensic Science University in Nagpur district, officials revealed. This significant initiative aims to enhance forensic education across Maharashtra.

The new facility was inaugurated with a traditional brick-laying ceremony performed by Shah at Chicholi in Kamptee Tehsil. Additionally, the temporary campus was virtually inaugurated during the event.

As the world's only dedicated forensic science university, NFSU's Nagpur campus will be its 11th establishment, joining routes across India and Uganda. Expected to aid in crime prevention, the campus will offer five courses starting in the 2025-26 academic year, strengthening law enforcement's forensic capabilities.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025