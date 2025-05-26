New Era in Forensic Education: Amit Shah Lays Foundation for NFSU Nagpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the National Forensic Science University in Nagpur district, officials revealed. This significant initiative aims to enhance forensic education across Maharashtra.

The new facility was inaugurated with a traditional brick-laying ceremony performed by Shah at Chicholi in Kamptee Tehsil. Additionally, the temporary campus was virtually inaugurated during the event.

As the world's only dedicated forensic science university, NFSU's Nagpur campus will be its 11th establishment, joining routes across India and Uganda. Expected to aid in crime prevention, the campus will offer five courses starting in the 2025-26 academic year, strengthening law enforcement's forensic capabilities.