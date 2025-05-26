New Era in Forensic Education: Amit Shah Lays Foundation for NFSU Nagpur
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the foundation of the National Forensic Science University's new campus in Nagpur, marking its 11th global facility. Aimed at advancing forensic education and solving crimes, the campus will offer courses from 2025-26, enhancing law enforcement capabilities.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the National Forensic Science University in Nagpur district, officials revealed. This significant initiative aims to enhance forensic education across Maharashtra.
The new facility was inaugurated with a traditional brick-laying ceremony performed by Shah at Chicholi in Kamptee Tehsil. Additionally, the temporary campus was virtually inaugurated during the event.
As the world's only dedicated forensic science university, NFSU's Nagpur campus will be its 11th establishment, joining routes across India and Uganda. Expected to aid in crime prevention, the campus will offer five courses starting in the 2025-26 academic year, strengthening law enforcement's forensic capabilities.