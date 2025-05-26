Left Menu

Protesting Teachers from West Bengal Extend Battle to National Stage

Protesting teachers, terminated following a Supreme Court order, plan to take their grievance to the national capital. They argue against a new recruitment test after the 2016 exam got invalidated. Affected by health concerns and legal complexities, they seek a fair resolution to their predicament.

In a bold move, protesting teachers from West Bengal have vowed to escalate their agitation nationwide. The teachers, terminated after a Supreme Court directive invalidated the appointments of over 25,000 school staff, are challenging the requirement to undergo fresh recruitment tests.

The protests highlight the teachers' call for justice, arguing that they have been unjustly penalized despite qualifying through merit in the 2016 SSC exams. "Why should untainted teachers continue to be penalised for the illegalities committed by others?" asked Brindaban Ghosh, representing the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum.

Even amidst health crises and procedural setbacks, the teachers remain steadfast, urging state officials and the Supreme Court to reconsider their situation. Despite tensions with authorities, the teachers persist in their demand for a fair review of their cases.

