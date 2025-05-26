Left Menu

Punjab Schools Set for Summer Break: What Students Should Know

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that all schools in the state will observe summer vacation from June 2 to 30. He encouraged students to use this time for extracurricular activities, providing a much-needed respite for both students and staff during the hot summer month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that the summer vacation for all schools will take place from June 2 to 30.

He specified that all government, aided, recognized, and private schools will remain closed during the specified period.

Minister Bains urged students to take advantage of the break by participating in extracurricular activities, offering a needed break for students and staff during the peak of summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

