Punjab's Top Students Shadow IAS and IPS Officers for a Day
Under Punjab's 'Ek Din, DC/SSP De Sang' initiative, IAS and IPS officers spent a day with top-performing students from government schools. They imparted insights into governance and law enforcement, while sharing personal journeys to inspire the students about public service and leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a unique initiative to inspire the younger generation, Punjab's IAS and IPS officers spent a day with top-performing students from Classes 10 and 12. This event, part of the 'Ek Din, DC/SSP De Sang' initiative, aimed to provide students with insights into governance and public service.
The Deputy Commissioners from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Kapurthala, alongside the Commissioner of Police in Jalandhar, engaged with the students, sharing personal narratives of struggle and achievement. The officers provided an overview of the administrative and law enforcement processes to spark interest in public service.
From tours of district offices to personal interactions, officers like Jalandhar DC Himanshu Aggarwal and Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur offered students firsthand experiences. Discussions centered on governance roles, the importance of internal satisfaction over monetary gains, and choosing careers for the right reasons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- IAS
- IPS
- initiative
- students
- governance
- public service
- education
- leadership
- inspiration
ALSO READ
The Changing Landscape of International Students in the US
BrahMos Missile: A Testament to Indo-Russian Collaboration and Governance Continuity
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Champions Good Governance at Public Hearing
Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Two Indian Students in Pennsylvania
UNESCO and G20 Join Forces to Empower Civil Servants for Ethical AI Governance