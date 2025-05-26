Punjab's Top Students Shadow IAS and IPS Officers for a Day

In a unique initiative to inspire the younger generation, Punjab's IAS and IPS officers spent a day with top-performing students from Classes 10 and 12. This event, part of the 'Ek Din, DC/SSP De Sang' initiative, aimed to provide students with insights into governance and public service.

The Deputy Commissioners from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Kapurthala, alongside the Commissioner of Police in Jalandhar, engaged with the students, sharing personal narratives of struggle and achievement. The officers provided an overview of the administrative and law enforcement processes to spark interest in public service.

From tours of district offices to personal interactions, officers like Jalandhar DC Himanshu Aggarwal and Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur offered students firsthand experiences. Discussions centered on governance roles, the importance of internal satisfaction over monetary gains, and choosing careers for the right reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)